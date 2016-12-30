The Long Beach Craft Beer Party Conti...

The Long Beach Craft Beer Party Continues Thanks to Smog City

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Drinkers in Long Beach officially have another reason to celebrate this holiday season, with the arrival of the new Smog City SteelCraft tap room . The literal shipping container taproom is officially in soft open stages , pouring a variety of brews from the popular South Bay brewery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Obama could have WON 20,758
Gross Miscarriage of justice 20 hr tellinitlikeitis 3
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers 21 hr nathan corres 6
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Wed Ynotxof 3,554
Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson Dec 28 Jay 1
Review:Winco Foods Dec 26 Winco Foods 3
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Dec 25 SA GANG SUICIDAL 685
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at December 30 at 2:31PM PST

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,594 • Total comments across all topics: 277,471,972

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC