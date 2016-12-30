The Long Beach Craft Beer Party Continues Thanks to Smog City
Drinkers in Long Beach officially have another reason to celebrate this holiday season, with the arrival of the new Smog City SteelCraft tap room . The literal shipping container taproom is officially in soft open stages , pouring a variety of brews from the popular South Bay brewery.
