Sweater sparks search of Los Angeles River in Long Beach

Helicopters and rescue crews scoured the Los Angles River in Long Beach Tuesday after receiving a report that someone might be in the water, but it turned out to be a false alarm, according to authorities. Los Angeles County authorities began the search after they got a call around 12:51 that someone might be in floating in the water near where it crosses under the 105 Freeway.

