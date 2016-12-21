Suspicious package on police car prom...

Suspicious package on police car prompts closures in downtown Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A suspicious package found on a police car in downtown Long Beach Thursday morning prompted police to briefly shut down streets in the area while the bomb squad investigated, according to authorities. Officers were on a call at about 5:50 a.m. near Pine Avenue and First Street when they returned to their car and “found a suspicious box with wire sticking out of it on the trunk of their police car,” Long Beach police department spokesman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr anybody anywhere 20,754
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Wed Ynotxof 3,554
Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson Wed Jay 1
Review:Winco Foods Dec 26 Winco Foods 3
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Dec 25 SA GANG SUICIDAL 685
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Dec 20 Birds Landing Bob 29
How come Hispanics get all the ILWU jobs? (Jul '12) Dec 19 Robbie562 96
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,135

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC