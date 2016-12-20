South Bay water rates to jump in 2017 to fund region-wide system improvements
South Bay water customers will notice a hike in their water rates beginning next year to fund more than $112 million in infrastructure improvements around the region. The millions allocated for the projects will be split across the Hermosa-Redondo, Palos Verdes and Dominguez water systems, which, combined, provide water to roughly a dozen South Bay cities.
