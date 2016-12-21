Single mothera s SUV stolen out of Lo...

Single mothera s SUV stolen out of Long Beach found, but kidsa Christmas presents gone

5 hrs ago

Authorities recovered a single mother's SUV in East Los Angeles on Friday, two days after it was reported stolen from downtown Long Beach with her and her children's belongings inside, including all their Christmas presents. Police told 32-year-old Tara Dawkins the vehicle isn't driveable and only miscellaneous paperwork remains inside, she said.

