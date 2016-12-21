Second & Flume
My first thought when walking downtown last week to watch the Viking Victory Parade was, "Don't people have jobs?" Hundreds of people flooded into the area and everyone seemed aglow with excitement to watch this homecoming of sorts for Pleasant Valley High's football team, winner of the Division 4-A championship just days earlier, on Saturday, Dec. 17. The parade was thrown together that fast. But that bah-humbug moment fell away as I watched the parade round the corner at Third and Main streets, especially the high school band, which did a great job and provided the only soundtrack for the event.
