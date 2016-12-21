San Pedro breakwater a testament to 100-year-old engineering feat
Photo of workers building the breakwater in the San Pedro Harbor. Work was started in 1899.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|Ynotxof
|3,554
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|5 hr
|Jay
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Review:Winco Foods
|Dec 26
|Winco Foods
|3
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|Dec 25
|SA GANG SUICIDAL
|685
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|How come Hispanics get all the ILWU jobs? (Jul '12)
|Dec 19
|Robbie562
|96
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC