Retail-restaurant roundup: More food ...

Retail-restaurant roundup: More food at Pacific City; Public House...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Frosted Cupcakery opened in late November at Lot 579, the food hall at Pacific City in Huntington Beach. Besides its standard-size cupcakes, the Long Beach cupcake shop also makes mini cupcakes and hi-tops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review:Winco Foods Mon Winco Foods 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Sun SA GANG SUICIDAL 685
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Dec 20 Birds Landing Bob 29
How come Hispanics get all the ILWU jobs? (Jul '12) Dec 19 Robbie562 96
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Dec 16 John Lucas 3,552
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) Dec 15 Rachel 50
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,150 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,984

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC