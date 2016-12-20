REMINDER: Kwanzaa Was Concocted By A Deranged Felon Who Brutally Tortured Two Naked Women
It's Christmastime, America, and you know what that means: It's the season when public schools across the fruited plain are teeming with lessons about Kwanzaa and a handful of other holidays which aren't Christmas. As a public service, then, The Daily Caller is here to tell you the true - and truly bizarre - history of the violent, deranged and radical black nationalist who concocted the completely artificial holiday of Kwanzaa in 1966.
