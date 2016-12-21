Remembering Fred Khammar and George Sabbagh of Long Beach

The good life ended for a pair of Naples/Belmont Shore bon vivants over the Christmas weekend with the sudden deaths of beach baron Fred Khammar on Friday and K.C. Branaghan's generous and gregarious owner and host George Sabbagh on Saturday. Khammar, who died at his new home in Bullhead City, was 69; Sabbagh, who died on his live-aboard boat in the Alamitos Bay Marina, was 74. Khammar was our go-to guy for more than a quarter-century on all matters concerning fun at the beach, which he had a monopoly on.

