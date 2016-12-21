Rapidly disappearing orangutans draw Long Beach woman to Indonesian rainforests

Jill Sexton is haunted and hurt and she comes close to tears when the thought returns as it does relentlessly: Orangutans are headed toward extinction because of snacks. “Snacks,” the Long Beach woman said, shaking her head at the absurdity that the magnificent apes may very well be gone in a decade so that humans, who share 97 percent of their DNA with the animals, can enjoy a sleeve of Oreo cookies or a bag of Lay's potato chips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.