Rancho Los Cerritos wins grant to build 1930s-style cottage
Rancho Los Cerritos recently received a matching grant from the California Cultural and Historical Endowment to build an onsite 1930s-style cottage. The rancho will raise $180,000 in the coming months to build the 900-square-foot building, expected to break ground in early 2017 and be finished in February 2018, executive director Alison Bruesehoff said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review:Winco Foods
|5 hr
|Winco Foods
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|Sun
|SA GANG SUICIDAL
|685
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|How come Hispanics get all the ILWU jobs? (Jul '12)
|Dec 19
|Robbie562
|96
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Dec 16
|John Lucas
|3,552
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Dec 15
|Rachel
|50
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC