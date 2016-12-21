Rancho Los Cerritos wins grant to build 1930s-style cottage

Rancho Los Cerritos recently received a matching grant from the California Cultural and Historical Endowment to build an onsite 1930s-style cottage. The rancho will raise $180,000 in the coming months to build the 900-square-foot building, expected to break ground in early 2017 and be finished in February 2018, executive director Alison Bruesehoff said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.