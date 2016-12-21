Police find wounded man after possible drive-by shooting in Long Beach
Police found one man wounded in a vehicle but are still looking for the driver after a possible drive-by shooting was reported in Long Beach Monday, according to authorities. The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Elm Avenue, said Long Beach police Lt.
