Officials a puzzleda by gas-like odor...

Officials a puzzleda by gas-like odor in downtown Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Fire and gas crews responded to reports of a “natural gas” like odor drifting through the downtown area on Wednesday, but could not pinpoint the source of the smell. As of late afternoon, the smell had been classified as a “passing area odor,” according to Fire Department spokesman Jake Heflin, who said crews responded to dozens of calls about the smell but could not determine where it was coming from.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Obama would have WON 20,753
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 23 hr Ynotxof 3,554
Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson Wed Jay 1
Review:Winco Foods Dec 26 Winco Foods 3
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Dec 25 SA GANG SUICIDAL 685
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Dec 20 Birds Landing Bob 29
How come Hispanics get all the ILWU jobs? (Jul '12) Dec 19 Robbie562 96
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,439,111

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC