Officials a puzzleda by gas-like odor in downtown Long Beach
Fire and gas crews responded to reports of a “natural gas” like odor drifting through the downtown area on Wednesday, but could not pinpoint the source of the smell. As of late afternoon, the smell had been classified as a “passing area odor,” according to Fire Department spokesman Jake Heflin, who said crews responded to dozens of calls about the smell but could not determine where it was coming from.
