Officials a puzzleda by gas-like odor in downtown Long Beach

Fire and gas crews responded to reports of a “natural gas” like odor drifting through the downtown area on Wednesday, but could not pinpoint the source of the smell. As of late afternoon, the smell had been classified as a “passing area odor,” according to Fire Department spokesman Jake Heflin, who said crews responded to dozens of calls about the smell but could not determine where it was coming from.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.