Man who robbed women he followed home from area casinos is sentenced

An aspiring professional poker player was sentenced Wednesday in Long Beach to eight years and eight months in state prison for following women home from two casinos and robbing them. Dominick Blair Roberson, 27, of Paramount, was convicted Oct. 31 of four counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the series of follow-home robberies – most of which occurred in October 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.