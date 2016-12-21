Man who robbed women he followed home from area casinos is sentenced
An aspiring professional poker player was sentenced Wednesday in Long Beach to eight years and eight months in state prison for following women home from two casinos and robbing them. Dominick Blair Roberson, 27, of Paramount, was convicted Oct. 31 of four counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the series of follow-home robberies – most of which occurred in October 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|How come Hispanics get all the ILWU jobs? (Jul '12)
|Dec 19
|Robbie562
|96
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Dec 16
|John Lucas
|3,552
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Dec 15
|Rachel
|50
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|Dec 15
|Torro
|3
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Dec 14
|Kit in Carson
|12
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC