Long Beach woman files lawsuit against Metro after alleged assault on Blue Line train
A 57-year-old Long Beach woman has filed a civil lawsuit against the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority, claiming she was verbally and physically attacked when riding the Blue Line train. The lawsuit, filed in the L.A. Superior Court on Dec. 14, claims Nidia Romero was harassed in January by three people who used racial slurs and threats when she was riding home from working in Los Angeles, a statement from Romero's lawyers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|How come Hispanics get all the ILWU jobs? (Jul '12)
|Dec 19
|Robbie562
|96
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Dec 16
|John Lucas
|3,552
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Dec 15
|Rachel
|50
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|Dec 15
|Torro
|3
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Dec 14
|Kit in Carson
|12
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC