Long Beach woman files lawsuit against Metro after alleged assault on Blue Line train

A 57-year-old Long Beach woman has filed a civil lawsuit against the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority, claiming she was verbally and physically attacked when riding the Blue Line train. The lawsuit, filed in the L.A. Superior Court on Dec. 14, claims Nidia Romero was harassed in January by three people who used racial slurs and threats when she was riding home from working in Los Angeles, a statement from Romero's lawyers said.

