Long Beach wants to make life easier on businesses owners

Long Beach will try make it easier for businesses to open or change their operating permits by streamlining its own processes. The City Council on Tuesday asked staff to re-examine the process for obtaining conditional use permits - which grant owners permission to extend their hours and add live entertainment, among other things - and find a way to eliminate some of the “bureaucratic red tape.” “Let's take it all apart and put it back together again ... so that Long Beach can be a city that is friendly to small businesses and not just the large ones,” Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce said.

