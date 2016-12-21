Long Beach reaches tentative contract with police association
The city of Long Beach and the union that represents its rank-and-file police officers have tentatively agreed on a new labor contract, the city announced on Christmas Eve. Members of the Long Beach Police Officers' Association and the City Council still must ratify the agreement before it goes into effect, but officials on both sides praised the tentative deal.
