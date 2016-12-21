Long Beach police, fire to deliver toys to families after community gift drives
It's not necessarily an emergency, but the Code 3 Toy Delivery Caravan, delivering hundreds of toys to children who would not otherwise have them. The annual Spark of Love and Toy Patrol holiday toy drives have collected thousands of gifts to be distributed with the caravan - fire trucks, police cars, Santa in his fire sleigh and volunteer elves from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Friday to selected families.
