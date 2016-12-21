Long Beach police change policy, will allow Muslim women to wear headscarves while in custody
In the wake of a lawsuit alleging officers forcibly removed a Muslim woman's hijab before booking her into jail, the Long Beach Police Department has changed its policy to let detainees wear headscarves and other religious items while in custody unless there's a safety concern. Until last month, Long Beach police barred prisoners from keeping any type of religious head covering with them behind bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review:Winco Foods
|8 hr
|Winco Foods
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|Sun
|SA GANG SUICIDAL
|685
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|How come Hispanics get all the ILWU jobs? (Jul '12)
|Dec 19
|Robbie562
|96
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Dec 16
|John Lucas
|3,552
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Dec 15
|Rachel
|50
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC