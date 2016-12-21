Long Beach police change policy, will...

Long Beach police change policy, will allow Muslim women to wear headscarves while in custody

In the wake of a lawsuit alleging officers forcibly removed a Muslim woman's hijab before booking her into jail, the Long Beach Police Department has changed its policy to let detainees wear headscarves and other religious items while in custody unless there's a safety concern. Until last month, Long Beach police barred prisoners from keeping any type of religious head covering with them behind bars.

