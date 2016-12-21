Long Beach moves toward banning foam food containers in next 6 months

There are a few ways in which Long Beach earned the moniker “The International City.” To name a few, the city is home to a world-class aquarium, an award-winning municipal airport and the iconic Queen Mary. Just last week, dozens of plastic industry leaders descended on Long Beach to sift through the sandy shores and observe microplastic pollution filling the city's local beaches and waterways, a project led by Algalita , a marine research firm based in Long Beach.

