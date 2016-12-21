Long Beach man charged in series of robberies in Los Angeles County, Inland Empire
A Long Beach man was charged Tuesday in connection with multiple armed robberies in the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County, including three in Long Beach. Dylan Derrick Watson, 22, was arrested Friday in Inglewood by Long Beach detectives who had been investigating a series of local robberies.
