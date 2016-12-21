Kwanzaa celebration to be held Saturday in Norwich

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich – The Unitarian Universalist Church will host a Kwanzaa celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday in the main sanctuary of the United Congregational Church at 87 Broadway. Kwanzaa is an African-American and pan-African holiday which celebrates family, community and culture from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, with origins in the first harvest celebrations of Africa.

