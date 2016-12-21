Judge sentences Long Beach-area pimp ...

Judge sentences Long Beach-area pimp to 58 years in prison for a cruela crimes

A 48-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he prostituted in the Long Beach area was sentenced Friday to 58 years and four months in prison. Rulie Chevez Sprewell, of Compton, was found guilty by a jury in February of pimping and pandering the 16-year-old and an 18-year-old woman in Long Beach, Los Angeles and Compton, according to authorities.

