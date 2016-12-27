Jenny Jacobs Wonders What If? in Solo Cabaret at Found Theatre
After sold-out performances of her original cabaret, "Coming Home," Jenny Jacobs returns to The Found Theatre of Long Beach to share her love of musical theatre and American standards. New song selections combined with stories from her childhood in Long Beach, adventures abroad, and present day, tell the story of what happens when you always wonder..."What If?" The Found Theatre , 599 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, will present the exclusive engagement of "What If?" on Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21, at 7 pm, and Sunday, January 22 at 4 pm.
