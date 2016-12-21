Ita s Kwanzaa. Herea s how the holiday connects to heritage
The word represents a non-religious African-American and Pan-African holiday celebration established to connect black Americans with their African historical and cultural heritage. Following the Watts riots in Los Angeles, Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, professor and chairman of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach.
