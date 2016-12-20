Guess who's coming to town? That's ri...

Guess who's coming to town? That's right, the gray whales, and we have some tips for finding them

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Los Angeles Times

You think that's some sort of fluke? You're right. A gray whale turns tail during one of Captain Dave's tours off Dana Point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Dudley 20,741
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Dec 20 Birds Landing Bob 29
How come Hispanics get all the ILWU jobs? (Jul '12) Dec 19 Robbie562 96
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Dec 16 John Lucas 3,552
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) Dec 15 Rachel 50
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... Dec 15 Torro 3
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... Dec 14 Kit in Carson 12
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,693

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC