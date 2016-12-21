Grandmother, 70, finishes run across ...

Grandmother, 70, finishes run across America in Long Beach

23 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Rosie Swale-Pope runs on Thursday during the homestretch of her 2-year journey from coast to coast. Seventy-year-old Rosie Swale-Pope donned a bright blue bathing suit and wrapped herself in silver tinsel as she splashed into the ocean on Thursday - marking an end to a solo run across America that led her through big cities, small towns and over treacherous terrain.

