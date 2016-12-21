German sausages, beer and other specialties have an edge at Rasselbock in Long Beach

According to Google, “rasselbock” translates as “a rascal.” But it also means a jackalope - you know, a jack rabbit with antelope horns, which is the logo of Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden. It's a Bixby Knolls Modern Teutonic eatery where the menu includes such rascally dishes as “A Dude's Salad” made with seasoned fries, topped with feta, cuke, tomato, onions, garlic aioli mayo and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.