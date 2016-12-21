German sausages, beer and other speci...

German sausages, beer and other specialties have an edge at Rasselbock in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

According to Google, “rasselbock” translates as “a rascal.” But it also means a jackalope - you know, a jack rabbit with antelope horns, which is the logo of Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden. It's a Bixby Knolls Modern Teutonic eatery where the menu includes such rascally dishes as “A Dude's Salad” made with seasoned fries, topped with feta, cuke, tomato, onions, garlic aioli mayo and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr I despise most pe... 20,749
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 15 hr Ynotxof 3,554
Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson 18 hr Jay 1
Review:Winco Foods Dec 26 Winco Foods 3
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Dec 25 SA GANG SUICIDAL 685
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Dec 20 Birds Landing Bob 29
How come Hispanics get all the ILWU jobs? (Jul '12) Dec 19 Robbie562 96
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,536

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC