Freedom Writers Put Down Fists and Guns in Favor of Pens and Paper

The documentary Freedom Writers: Stories from an Undeclared War will be screened at the James R. Armstrong Theatre on Friday, January 13, 2017, at 8:00 pm. A conversation with Erin Gruwell and several of the original Freedom Writers will immediately follow the screening.

