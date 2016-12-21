Freedom Writers Put Down Fists and Guns in Favor of Pens and Paper
The documentary Freedom Writers: Stories from an Undeclared War will be screened at the James R. Armstrong Theatre on Friday, January 13, 2017, at 8:00 pm. A conversation with Erin Gruwell and several of the original Freedom Writers will immediately follow the screening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|How come Hispanics get all the ILWU jobs? (Jul '12)
|Dec 19
|Robbie562
|96
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Dec 16
|John Lucas
|3,552
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Dec 15
|Rachel
|50
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|Dec 15
|Torro
|3
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Dec 14
|Kit in Carson
|12
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC