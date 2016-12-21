Free bus service in Long Beach for New Yeara s Eve

Free bus service in Long Beach for Ne...

Free bus service in Long Beach for New Year's Eve

10 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Long Beach Transit will offer free bus rides on New Year's Eve, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday and running as late as 2:35 a.m. Sunday. The promotion encourages community revelers to make responsible plans for traveling to and from festivities in Long Beach, including New Year's Eve celebrations at Rainbow Harbor and the street party on Pine Avenue.

