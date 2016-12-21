Families clash outside hearing for accused killer of mother, daughter in Long Beach

Authorities allege Brandon Ivan Colbert shot 26-year-old Carina Mancera and 4-year-old Jennabel Anaya while they were returning to their apartment near Locust Avenue and Ninth Street at around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 6. A court hearing for the man accused of gunning down a mother and 4-year-old daughter in downtown Long Beach turned tense Tuesday when family members on both sides of the case briefly confronted each other in a hallway. A few members of each group exchanged words outside the Long Beach courtroom and stared each other down before police detectives and attorneys separated them.

