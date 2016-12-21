Families clash outside hearing for accused killer of mother, daughter in Long Beach
Authorities allege Brandon Ivan Colbert shot 26-year-old Carina Mancera and 4-year-old Jennabel Anaya while they were returning to their apartment near Locust Avenue and Ninth Street at around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 6. A court hearing for the man accused of gunning down a mother and 4-year-old daughter in downtown Long Beach turned tense Tuesday when family members on both sides of the case briefly confronted each other in a hallway. A few members of each group exchanged words outside the Long Beach courtroom and stared each other down before police detectives and attorneys separated them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|How come Hispanics get all the ILWU jobs? (Jul '12)
|Dec 19
|Robbie562
|96
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Dec 16
|John Lucas
|3,552
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Dec 15
|Rachel
|50
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|Dec 15
|Torro
|3
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Dec 14
|Kit in Carson
|12
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC