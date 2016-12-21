Don Ho's Original Alii Band Back Together in Long Beach
Two Generations of The Alii's on one stage for one reunion at the Long Beach Scottish Rite Event Center Ernest Borgnine Theater LONG BEACH, Calif. - Dec. 20, 2016 - PRLog -- For concert information contact: Thyra Abraham 951-737-5680 TWO GENERATIONS of the ALII'S ARE BACK TOGETHER AGAIN AT LONG BEACH SCOTTISH RITE EVENT CENTER Sun., Jan. 15, 2017 1:00pm-2:30pm The Long Beach Scottish Rite Center 855 Elm Avenue Long Beach CA.
