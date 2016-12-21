Celebrating New Yeara s Eve with gunf...

Celebrating New Yeara s Eve with gunfire can get you arrested, police warn

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Ahead of New Year's Eve, Long Beach police warned revelers not to let loose any gunfire as part of their celebration. Shooting a gun into the air can be deadly when the bullet comes back down, the department said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gross Miscarriage of justice 11 hr tellinitlikeitis 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr I despise most pe... 20,755
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers 12 hr nathan corres 6
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Wed Ynotxof 3,554
Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson Wed Jay 1
Review:Winco Foods Dec 26 Winco Foods 3
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Dec 25 SA GANG SUICIDAL 685
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,459,649

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC