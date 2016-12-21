Celebrating New Yeara s Eve with gunfire can get you arrested, police warn
Ahead of New Year's Eve, Long Beach police warned revelers not to let loose any gunfire as part of their celebration. Shooting a gun into the air can be deadly when the bullet comes back down, the department said in a news release.
