As storm approaches, winter shelter opens in Long Beach after delay

After a weeks-long delay , a winter shelter in Long Beach for the homeless opens tonight – ahead of a storm expected this weekend, county and city officials said Friday morning. Tom Waldman, spokesman for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which funds the shelter, said he received a note last night that the shelter would be open in North Long Beach at 6845 Atlantic Ave. Officials said the shelter would open at 5 p.m. Friday, and remain open through 7 a.m. Sunday due to the weekend's forecast of rain and cold weather.

