Actor, comedian Ricky Harris dies at age 54
Ricky Harris, an American actor and comedian has died at age 54 from an apparent heart attack, confirmed by friends and family on Monday. Ricky Harris was most known for his contributions as a voice actor for skits on many West coast hip-hop albums in the 90s.
