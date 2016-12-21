Abalone restoration efforts in coastal waters could use the publica s help, say scientists
They're not cute and furry with shiny golden eyes like California's similarly endangered mountain lions, but they are very tasty, good for the ecosystem and quickly approaching extinction. Scientists are now seeking the public's help to rescue white and black abalone - animals only native to the Baja and Southern California coastline - from disappearing forever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wet backs and colored folk and white crackers
|2 hr
|henrietta hippo
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|8 hr
|James mccue
|3,556
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|19 hr
|Macylee722
|57
|Gross Miscarriage of justice
|Dec 30
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Dec 29
|nathan corres
|6
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|Dec 28
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC