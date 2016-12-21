Abalone restoration efforts in coasta...

Abalone restoration efforts in coastal waters could use the publica s help, say scientists

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Breeze

They're not cute and furry with shiny golden eyes like California's similarly endangered mountain lions, but they are very tasty, good for the ecosystem and quickly approaching extinction. Scientists are now seeking the public's help to rescue white and black abalone - animals only native to the Baja and Southern California coastline - from disappearing forever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wet backs and colored folk and white crackers 2 hr henrietta hippo 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr anybody anywhere 20,764
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 8 hr James mccue 3,556
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) 19 hr Macylee722 57
Gross Miscarriage of justice Dec 30 tellinitlikeitis 3
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers Dec 29 nathan corres 6
Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson Dec 28 Jay 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,679 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC