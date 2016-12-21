70-year-old grandmother finishes cross-country run in Long Beach
Two years ago, Rosie Swale-Pope began a cross-country run from the Queen Mary II in New York to the Queen Mary in Long Beach, raising awareness and funds to fight cancer. The 70-year-old grandmother took her time and made a lot of friends along the way.
