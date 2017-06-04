UK leader: Islamic extremism must be ...

UK leader: Islamic extremism must be contained after attack

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Prime Minister Theresa May Sunday called for tougher measures to fight Islamic extremism after attackers using a vehicle and knives killed seven people in a busy area of London and disrupted Britain's election campaign just days before a nationwide vote. The assault unfolded - and ended - quickly, with police fatally shooting the three attackers within eight minutes.

