Trump sullies special relationship with Britain
Winston Churchill delivered what would come to be known as the "Iron Curtain" speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., on March 5, 1946. "From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the Continent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worked as a carnie
|Jun 5
|Help
|1
|Wanted
|Jun 3
|Godschild
|1
|Dwight jones (Jul '13)
|May 27
|CJeffers
|2
|who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13)
|May 27
|CJeffers
|5
|Christine hiles????? (Sep '16)
|May 16
|Forlove
|6
|Stanley electric (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Knowitalls
|5
|Tri-County Jail inmate escapes -
|Apr '17
|Jmony
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC