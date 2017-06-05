Trump criticized for tweet on London ...

Trump criticized for tweet on London mayor after bridge attacks

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: WSNY-FM Columbus

U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire on Sunday for criticizing London's mayor in the aftermath of attacks in the city that killed seven people and injured at least 48 others. In a tweet, Trump seized on comments by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said Britons should not be alarmed to see more police in the streets after three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing others nearby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSNY-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worked as a carnie Jun 5 Help 1
Wanted Jun 3 Godschild 1
Dwight jones (Jul '13) May 27 CJeffers 2
who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13) May 27 CJeffers 5
Christine hiles????? (Sep '16) May 16 Forlove 6
Stanley electric (Mar '16) May '17 Knowitalls 5
News Tri-County Jail inmate escapes - Apr '17 Jmony 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC