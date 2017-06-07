Trump Continues to Criticize London Mayor in Wake of Terror Attack
On Monday morning, after he was heavily criticized for the first tweets , Trump was back on Twitter with another swipe against Khan: " Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement ". Khan had this to say about the attack's aftermath in a BBC interview: "Londoners will see an increased police presence [Sunday] and over the course of the next few days".
