Team Trump on offense ahead of Comey hearing

The White House is in full attack mode just a few days before former FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated testimony on Capitol Hill. President Trump's aides fanned out across the networks to rip Comey as an incompetent FBI director, sparred with news anchors and defended Trump on everything from the controversial immigration executive order to his response to the weekend terrorist attack in England.

