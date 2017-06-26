Strawberry Pageant goes forward in London
The four contestants for Queen of the 2017 Miss Strawberry Pageant, are from the left, Cayla Thompson, Kristen Burgoon, Constance Baker and Savannah Ison. Friends and family of contestants surrounded the main stage of the London Strawberry Festival Thursday for the 2017 Miss Strawberry Pageant.
