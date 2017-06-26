Strawberry Fest looks to sunny Saturday

The band Smoke and Mirrors plays on the Strawberry Stage, located on South Main Street by the railroad tracks. On Saturday, the 7 Mile Bluegrass Band will play on the stage at 6 p.m. A Strawberry Festival attendee chats with former Buckeye and Bengals football player Pete Johnson, who is at the festival signing memorabilia to benefit the Stynchula Family Foundation, which helps children with autism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.