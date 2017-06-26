Strawberry Fest looks to sunny Saturday

Strawberry Fest looks to sunny Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: The Madison Press

The band Smoke and Mirrors plays on the Strawberry Stage, located on South Main Street by the railroad tracks. On Saturday, the 7 Mile Bluegrass Band will play on the stage at 6 p.m. A Strawberry Festival attendee chats with former Buckeye and Bengals football player Pete Johnson, who is at the festival signing memorabilia to benefit the Stynchula Family Foundation, which helps children with autism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley long (Dec '16) 5 hr Corianne 2
Katie Bevens Jun 20 Wonderer 1
Any poker games in London? (Apr '16) Jun 14 Londonboy 2
Keep your children away from Rodney Derreberry Jun 10 Guest 1
Worked as a carnie Jun 5 Help 1
Wanted Jun 3 Godschild 1
Dwight jones (Jul '13) May 27 CJeffers 2
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,498 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC