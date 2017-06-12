Note in gun barrel tells its own history
A special historical musket, manufactured between 1740 and 1765, rests in the Van Wert County Historical Museum after making a brief round through southern and western Ohio. The 75 caliber musket weighs 12 pounds, has a 44-inch barrel and is five-foot long and was made by Thomas Galton, gunsmith, in London and Birmingham.
