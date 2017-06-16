Ministerial Association installs new ...

Ministerial Association installs new officers

The Ashland County Ministerial Association installed new officers for the 2017-18 season at its meeting last Friday. The new president is Mike Futrell of Christ Community Church, with Scot Myers of Ashland Christian now serving as vice president.

