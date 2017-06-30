Midget Racing at Fairgrounds

Almost 300 young racers from across America are flocking to London this week at the Madison County Fairgrounds for the Quarter Midget Eastern Grands. The speedsters, as young as five and as old as 16, start practicing this week Tuesday and Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The competition starts Thursday with heat races and lower mains at 9 a.m. ending at 6 p.m. Friday the a-mains will race from 9 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. Then the kids will head off to Indianapolis for more racing Saturday and Sunday.

