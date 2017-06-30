Midget Racing at Fairgrounds

Midget Racing at Fairgrounds

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Madison Press

Almost 300 young racers from across America are flocking to London this week at the Madison County Fairgrounds for the Quarter Midget Eastern Grands. The speedsters, as young as five and as old as 16, start practicing this week Tuesday and Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The competition starts Thursday with heat races and lower mains at 9 a.m. ending at 6 p.m. Friday the a-mains will race from 9 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. Then the kids will head off to Indianapolis for more racing Saturday and Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angel Lopez 7 hr Keep it white 3
Sarah Burris Wed Alt Right 1
News Officer terminated in West Jeff (Jul '13) Jun 30 AceCooper 4
Ashley long (Dec '16) Jun 26 Corianne 2
Katie Bevens Jun 20 Wonderer 1
Any poker games in London? (Apr '16) Jun 14 Londonboy 2
Keep your children away from Rodney Derreberry Jun 10 Guest 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC