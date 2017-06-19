Man plows van into crowd by London mo...

Man plows van into crowd by London mosque; 10 injured

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Police said a man who was driving the car has been arrested and taken to a... . Armed police officers man a cordon in Finsbury Park, north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians in north London Monday, June 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katie Bevens Tue Wonderer 1
Any poker games in London? (Apr '16) Jun 14 Londonboy 2
Keep your children away from Rodney Derreberry Jun 10 Guest 1
Worked as a carnie Jun 5 Help 1
Wanted Jun 3 Godschild 1
Dwight jones (Jul '13) May 27 CJeffers 2
who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13) May 27 CJeffers 5
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC