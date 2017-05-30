Man pleads guilty to stealing guns -
A southeast Ohio Army veteran has been sentenced to prison for stealing guns in London, which his attorney says stemmed from untreated drug addiction related to PTSD. Eric J. Bates, 36, of Roseville, pleaded guilty to two counts receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies, grand theft, a third-degree felony, and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
Read more at The Madison Press.
