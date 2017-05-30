Man pleads guilty to stealing guns -

Man pleads guilty to stealing guns -

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Press

A southeast Ohio Army veteran has been sentenced to prison for stealing guns in London, which his attorney says stemmed from untreated drug addiction related to PTSD. Eric J. Bates, 36, of Roseville, pleaded guilty to two counts receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies, grand theft, a third-degree felony, and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dwight jones (Jul '13) May 27 CJeffers 2
who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13) May 27 CJeffers 5
Christine hiles????? (Sep '16) May 16 Forlove 6
Stanley electric (Mar '16) May 6 Knowitalls 5
News Tri-County Jail inmate escapes - Apr '17 Jmony 1
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Apr '17 Viciousslimteen 214
Troy Simmons? Apr '17 anon 2
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,495,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC